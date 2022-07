Jon will be hoping to win big at The Open this year, and his tight-knit family will be right behind him.

The couple lived together for two years before they tied the knot in December 2019, at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, near Rahm’s hometown of Barrika.

Last year, Kelley gave birth to their first child – a boy named Kepa Cahill Rahm.

Jon, Kelley, and their young son Kepa all live in Scottsdale, Arizona.