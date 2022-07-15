Macron puts France on red alert: Putin uses ‘weapon of war’ to cripple EU into submission

The news comes as the French President faced the media for the presidential interview on July 14, coinciding with the national French holiday, Bastille Day. Topics discussed included the war in Ukraine, the ongoing energy crisis hitting Europe, global warming, the environment, unemployment and insurance reform. Speaking to Caroline Roux and Anne-Claire Coudray, Mr Macron vented his anger and frustration at Putin, a man he has tried on many occasions to reach out to and end the conflict.

Mr Macron started on the topic of war with a chilling reminder.

He said: “The war in Ukraine is a war of high intensity and which involves a power, Russia, which has nuclear force.”

Acknowledging France had to react to secure its own defences in light of the war, and following on from the NATO summit in Madrid, Mr Macron spoke of military spending.

He added: “We must intensify the effort.

“We have made an unprecedented effort, we must continue until 2030.

“We will re-evaluate this military strategy until the end of the year.

“Analysis of new risks, the evolution of threats.

“The budget of the armed forces will not decrease, on the contrary, I can already tell you that.”