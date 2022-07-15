Man shares how he makes an extra £500 a month through ‘simple and easy’ odd jobs

He said: “It makes life a lot easier when you’ve got the right tools for the job and it gives a good impression if you arrive with a big bag of tools.

“You look presentable and to me, it gave me a little bit more confidence in myself cos it looked like I knew what I was doing and I think that I subconsciously gave out that confidence so people trusted me.”

Waz explained that customers on the app ranged from single parents to disabled people to “insanely rich people” who work a lot and did not have the spare time to build their furniture.

He said: “Everyone I meet is always really friendly, they either leave me alone to get on with the job or they sit and talk to me asking me questions about how I got into this and such. I’ve always had great experiences with everyone ive done work for and that’s nice.”

Wax explained how the work he got through Airtasker was a “lifesaver” during the Pandemic months and that the app gave him “some security” when he needed it the most.

READ MORE: ‘Game over!’ Woman, 42, watches as hackers steal £10,000 in attack