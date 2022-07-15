Man’s anger as he still hasn’t received cost of living council tax rebate

Graham Hibbert, 63, says he’s been told by the council that he has been paid the cash – but he has no record of it. He says the money will help him pay his rising energy bills which have increased currently to around £80 per month with a further hike expected later this year. Mr Hibbert, who lives with his partner and two sons, receives benefits as he cannot work due to a long-term illness.

Graham, who lives in Derby, says he keeps calling the council for answers but is constantly getting nowhere in his attempts to get the payment.

More than 100,000 households in the city are eligible for the payment, according to Derbyshire Live. The payment was announced by the Government at the start of the year to help people with the cost of living crisis.

Recently it was announced that more than 80,000 households in Derby have received the cash from the council but that still leaves 20,000 or so yet to be paid the money. Those who pay council tax by direct debit should have had the payment automatically sent to their bank account but the council said those who didn’t pay by direct debit needed to apply – as the authority did not have their bank details to make the payment.

This is the situation Mr Hibbert found himself in earlier this year when a friend of his helped him to apply for the money at the end of May.

He said: “I applied at the end of May and was told I should have had it by June 28. I’ve phoned the council to ask if the application has gone through and they said yes it has and a payment has been made. They said the payment was made early May but that can’t be right if I applied at the end of May.