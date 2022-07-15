MonkeyLeague and RankerDAO Team up to Take on Competitive Web3 Gaming

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2022) – MonkeyLeague, a Solana-based multiplayer game has announced a strategic partnership with RankerDAO, a decentralized gaming guild for Web3 gamers. The strategic partnership aims to allow players on RankerDAO to join the MonkeyLeague platform allowing its users to play, compete, and earn within the latter’s ecosystem.

MonkeyLeague

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/130976_cc7bcf2f94dfe911_001full.jpg

The partnership brings many skilled players into the MonkeyLeague ecosystem and aims to boost participation in blockchain gaming in general. Furthermore, the collaboration will allow MonkeyLeague and RankerDAO to co-host tournaments, co-marketing activities, coaching sessions and more. Players on MonkeyLeague will also be able to join the RankerDAO family to enjoy over 1000+ NFTs, which can be used to boost their Ranker badge, offering more benefits to the players.

Speaking on the collaboration, Liko Yosafat, CEO of RankerDAO said,

“We are excited to be partnering with MonkeyLeague! Together with MonkeyLeague, we hope to see a positive change within the competitive P2E gaming market as our Rankers start diving into the game.”

MonkeyLeague is built on Solana to leverage the fast blockchain and deliver a high-production value eSports web3 soccer game, reaching billions of football fans across the world. The gameplay involves a quick, turn-based, arcade soccer game offering users a highly engaging and fun gaming experience. The soccer matches are played between two teams each with 4 Monkeys playing the positions of a striker (scorer), defender, midfielder and goalkeeper. Score goals, win matches and tournaments, and climb the ranks.

RankerDAO, on the other hand, provides a competitive guild of Web3 gaming. The platform empowers passionate play-to-earn (P2E) gamers by offering them scholarships while coaching them on becoming the best players in blockchain gaming.

Story continues

The collaboration between the two gaming companies will give them a better gaming experience. Additionally, it aims to create more exciting gameplays and competitive multiplayer games on the blockchain. Finally, the partnership will introduce players (in the RankerDAO guild) to join the MonkeyLeague gaming ecosystem, encouraging the adoption of gaming on the Solana blockchain.

“We are at the very start of something big, the possibilities of Web3 gaming are endless. In this journey, there will be ups and downs as the industry evolves and until it is widely adopted but we will be at forefront. With partners like RankerDAO,” said Oren Langberg Head of Marketing & Partnerships.

The latest partnership with RankerDAO joins a string of other partners that MonkeyLeague has partnered with in the past few months. The studio gaming platform has partnered with top gaming guilds including YGG, Polemos, UNIX Gaming, OLA Gaming Guild, BreederDAO, Avocado DAO, BlockchainSpace, and Hooga Gaming.

In light of the partnership, RankerDAO will be launching a special AMA on Sunday, July 17th at 2 PM UTC.

About MonkeyLeague

MonkeyLeague is a next-generation Solana-based blockchain game that allows players to create, play, compete and earn directly on the platform using NFTs. The game combines multiplayer gaming with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-and-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

It allows players to create their ultimate team of four ‘Monkeys’ consisting of a striker, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper, and play against the environment or other players in matches that last for twelve rounds, six per half.

Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Medium

About RankerDAO

RankerDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that enables the crypto community and gamers to gain access to the biggest trend of blockchain-based activities from various verticals. Within the DAO, RankerDAO provides a Guild of Gamers who congregate around building gaming sub-guilds, who truly understand the desire of each and every video game player from every generation, and introduces P2E games.

Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Medium

Contact:

Oren Langberg

oren@monkeyleague.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130976