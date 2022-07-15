‘Not Married, No Rings’: Sushmita Sen On Her Relationship With Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi created an internet storm on Thursday evening by tweeting pictures with Sushmita Sen and announcing that they are dating. Sushmita Sen had kept quiet and had not responded to any messages sent to her for confirmation. The actress now has broken her silence on her relationship status.

The actress posted a photo with her daughters and captioned the photo: “I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIEDNO RINGSUnconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification givennow back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness alwaysand for those who don’tit’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly (sic).”

Earlier, Lalit Modi had shared a bunch of pictures with Sushmita Sen on Twitter and wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

People assumed that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have tied the knot but he soon clarified with another tweet that he is just dating the actress but marriage is on the cards.

Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen has said that he was “pleasantly surprised” about the new development in his sister’s life, and he had no idea about it, earlier.

“I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so I can’t comment, as of now,” Rajeev told The Times of India.

Sushmita Sen broke up with Rohman Shawl in December 2021 after three years of relationship.