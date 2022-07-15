‘Not the 18th century!’ Carol Vorderman savages Alan Sugar over women’s football remarks

Upon seeing Ian’s appearance, Lord Sugar tweeted again: “I was pleased to see my old mate Ian Wright was given the opportunity to commentate on the ladies game last night.

“I wonder if my earlier tweet below touched a nerve. Of course BBC sport will say not at all, Ian was already lined up for it.” (sic)

While Lord Sugar may have been looking for support from Ian, the pundit instead reacted by dubbing his comments as “f*****g foolishness”.

In a video to his own page, Ian fumed: “Can everyone stop sending me the Alan Sugar tweet. Alan, my friend, rather than you saying ‘I got it wrong’, you doubled down on some complete f****ng foolishness.