Pilot explains how to fly on private plane at ‘a normal price’ using ‘clever’ travel hack


“Empty legs are charged at a fixed price for the whole plane which can typically carry anything from four to 12 passengers.

“If you have a big enough group, it means you can fly on a private jet for a price per passenger similar to a first-class ticket.

“You won’t be able to change the airport or departure dates but it does mean you’ll be able to experience luxury at a fraction of the normal price,” he revealed.

But what can people expect on board the plane?

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

