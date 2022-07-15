Pilot explains how to fly on private plane at ‘a normal price’ using ‘clever’ travel hack

“Empty legs are charged at a fixed price for the whole plane which can typically carry anything from four to 12 passengers.

“If you have a big enough group, it means you can fly on a private jet for a price per passenger similar to a first-class ticket.

“You won’t be able to change the airport or departure dates but it does mean you’ll be able to experience luxury at a fraction of the normal price,” he revealed.

But what can people expect on board the plane?

READ MORE: Flight attendant shares ‘life-changing’ packing tip