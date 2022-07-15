PIP is being replaced in seven areas – will you be affected by the change?

In Scotland, the Adult Disability Payment is going to replace the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for new claimants in seven councils from July 25. These councils are Fife, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, North Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire. This follows the recent successful launch for people in Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire at the end of June. Those in Dundee City, Perth and Kinross or the Western Isles can apply for the benefit now and people in other areas of Scotland will be able to apply for the payment from August 29.

More than 313, 600 existing PIP claimants in Scotland will start to transfer to the Adult Disability Payment this month.

The transfer to the new benefit looks set to be completed by the end of 2025 for the whole country.

The payment support will be managed by Social Security Scotland which is the Scottish Government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) equivalent.

The Adult Disability Payment is money to help Britons who have a health condition, mental health condition or disability which means that they need extra support for daily tasks and getting around.

