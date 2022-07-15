PIP is being replaced in seven areas – will you be affected by the change?

In Scotland, the Adult Disability Payment is going to replace the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for new claimants in seven councils from July 25. These councils are Fife, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, North Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire. This follows the recent successful launch for people in Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire at the end of June. Those in Dundee City, Perth and Kinross or the Western Isles can apply for the benefit now and people in other areas of Scotland will be able to apply for the payment from August 29.
More than 313, 600 existing PIP claimants in Scotland will start to transfer to the Adult Disability Payment this month.
The transfer to the new benefit looks set to be completed by the end of 2025 for the whole country.
The payment support will be managed by Social Security Scotland which is the Scottish Government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) equivalent.
The Adult Disability Payment is money to help Britons who have a health condition, mental health condition or disability which means that they need extra support for daily tasks and getting around.
Daily tasks include things such as preparing, cooking or eating food, managing medication
washing, bathing or using the toilet, and dressing and undressing.
They must have had the disability for at least three months and expect to be affected for nine months to be successful.
Claims are to be assessed by Social Security Scotland and applicants must have had their condition or disability for at least three months and expect to be affected for nine months to be successful.
There are two components to the Adult Disability Payment each with a standard rate and an enhanced rate.
For the daily living component, the standard rate is £61.85 a week and the enhanced rate of £92.40.
In comparison, the payment’s mobility component has a standard rate of £24.45 a week and the enhanced rate of £64.50.
If a person is eligible for an enhanced award for the mobility component, people can apply to lease an accessible vehicle.
People can have any combination of rates and the money will be paid to them every four weeks, however, if a person is terminally ill it will be paid every week.
People will not need to apply for the Adult Disability Payment if they already receive PIP from the DWP as Social Security Scotland will move the benefit over for a person automatically.
People will need to be between 16 years old and the state pension age of 66 years to apply and people can still apply for the support even if they are waiting on a diagnosis.
Those in Scotland cannot receive Adult Disability Payment and PIP at the same time.
Social Security Scotland has an online tool which can help people find out if they are eligible for the Adult Disability Payment.
The tool will ask a person questions about their age, where they live, if they are on other benefits, and if they have any restrictions on their right to live in the UK.
They will not be asked about their disability or health condition.
People can apply for the support either online, over the phone, or in person.
Social Security Scotland has also shared a sample document of the full application for parts one and two online so people are able to familiarise themselves with the questions they need to answer.
Last month, minister for social security in Scotland Ben Macpherson said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to deliver disability benefits, centred around our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.
“People can apply for Adult Disability Payment in the way that suits them best.
“As well as online and over the phone, local delivery staff can provide pre-application advice and encourage people to take up their entitlements. I encourage those who think they could be eligible to check and apply.”
