Prince Harry’s memoir deemed ‘unimportant’ — ‘wouldn’t read if it was gifted to me!’





Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was due to release his “intimate and heartfelt memoir” in the autumn after working on it with ghost-writer and Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer for two years. However, the book’s publication date has reportedly been pushed back by published Penguin Random House.

A royal insider told The Sun last week: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.” READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘going for a bit more publicity’ ahead of explosive memoir launch A spokeswoman for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.” In response, Express.co.uk asked readers whether they thought Harry should cancel his book altogether.

In a poll that ran from 11am on Wednesday, July 13, to 1pm on Friday, July 15, Express.co.uk asked: “Should Prince Harry ‘spike’ his upcoming memoir?” Overall, 2,057 people responded with the majority, 59 percent (1,219 people) answering “yes”, Harry should “spike” his upcoming memoir. A further 38 percent (778 people) said “no” he should not, while three percent (60 people) said they did not know either way. Hundreds of readers shared their thoughts on Harry’s tell-all book in the comments below the accompanying article.

Many readers agreed that Harry should not publish his tell-all book, with username AussieShell writing: “I wouldn’t read it if it was gifted to me.” And USALady said: “Harry and Meghan believe they are actually important and their personal views matter. “They should close their mouths and go find the privacy they claimed they wanted.” Harry moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle after stepping back as senior working royals, where they are raising their two children and pursuing their own projects.

He continued: “As long as he keeps his titles swanning around the world as a global prince and signing multi-million dollar deals off the back of his royal status, then hypocritical Harry will have failed to do what he said he wanted to do all along, which is to leave the country and leave the monarchy.” However, some readers argued that Harry should continue to publish his book, with one reader, username Grummer, writing: “Publish it, bring it on Harry.” Username maliksmoma said: “No. He should do what he wants with his life.” And Username MilkNoSugar said: “I vote publish. Stop time-wasting and reworking.”

Meanwhile, username BOCAfan said: “I think that whatever Harry does with his memoir, is now unimportant.” Another reader, username Goldielover said: “About the only way that book won’t be published is if the publisher decides not to. The royals might be relieved if that happened.” Following the announcement of his book deal, Harry said his memoir would reflect the “highs and lows” of his life and promised that he would be “accurate and wholly truthful”. He added: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”