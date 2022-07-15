‘Protect yourself!’ Lloyds Bank issues scam warning as customers lose £1,400 to criminals

On the rise in scams, Liz Ziegler, Lloyds’ retail fraud and financial crime director, said: “Heading off to university is always an exciting time, with the promise of more independence, the chance to make new friends, and dreams of your future.

“But with criminals constantly on the lookout for new ways to trick victims out of their cash, student life can quickly turn into a nightmare if you don’t keep your guard up against the threat of fraudsters.

“While your bank will be working hard in the background to keep your money safe, it’s important you also take steps to protect yourself.

“If a deal looks too good to be true, or you’re being pressured to make a payment quickly, that should set alarm bells ringing that you’re about to get scammed.”