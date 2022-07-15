PSYCHEDELIC SUMMER IS CLASSIC OLD SCHOOL FUN – Tri County Sentry

Channel Islands– It was the Summer of Love once again, Saturday, July 9, as the Concerts by the Sea series returned to a new location, Harbor View Park, as construction near Peninsula Park continues.

PSYCHEDELIC Summer kic­­­ked off the series of free concerts, and the band brought great, classic old-time Rock n Roll to the big crowd who made the evening special.

Attendees partied and danced to classics from Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Credence Clearwater Revival, Steppenwolf, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash, to name a few. They even dipped into the 1970s with hits like Play that Funky Music White Boy by Wild Cherry and Radar Love by Golden Earring.

Psychedelic Summer delivered a solid set full of energy, professionalism, and plenty of crowd interaction.

Miscellaneous Treasures Owner Johnny Everett was among friends enjoying the evening and said dancing is part of the fun.

“I was born in 1967 like some classic cars were, and I’m pretty classic too,” he said. “We will dance the day away.”

Johnny loved Pink Floyd, Van Halen, and Bob Seger while growing up.

“The 60’s and 70’s Rock n Rollers,” he said.

Sandie Wolfe said she comes out for the Summer Concerts each year and loves the bands.

“We’re having a great time singing and dancing with friends,” she said. “I was born in the ‘50s and raised in the ‘60s and ‘70s. It was the best time.”

In the ‘60s, she said the band that “blew her mind” was Cream.

“I used to be a drummer, and when I heard Ginger Baker, that blew my mind,” Wolfe said. “Covid didn’t stop me. Two weeks into lockdown, I was outside walking around.”

Patty brought along 35 people from her singles group called Ventura Singles Rock.

“It’s a Psychedelic Summer party,” she said. “It’s a group of people who get together and meet new friends.”

She said Harbor View Park is a nice place.

“It’s a little smaller but has better parking,” she said. “It’s shady and nice. I’m happy to be here.”

Her favorite ‘60s band is The Beatles.

To join Ventura Singles Rock, visit meetup.com.

“There are all kinds of meets-ups on meetup.com for whatever might interest you,” Patty said. “We do live music, dancing, and happy hours.”

She works at Studio Sea Hair Designers and has been there for 32 years.

“We’re on Seaward Avenue in Ventura,” Patty said. “It’s where Seaward meets the sea.”

Realtor Robin Holmwood is part of Ventura Singles Rock, and she sells ocean property from San Diego to Santa Barbara but took the evening to rock out.

“This is so much fun; I love this,” she said. “I love looking at the boats here, the ocean breeze; it doesn’t get any better. I’m from the ‘70s, so I love this.”

She likes to keep moving and says her feet hit the floor in the morning, and off she goes.

“I enjoy life,” she said. “My favorite band from the ‘60s is the Beatles, and in the ‘70s, it was Jethro Tull.”

Mike was wearing his retro ‘60s clothes and spent the evening dancing.

He went to Peninsula Park and had to pivot and change destinations to party.

“Luckily, I ran into somebody, and they gave me a ride over here,” he said.

Mike is more of a guy who loves music from the ‘70s and ‘80s, but he still enjoyed the show.

“I like Led Zepplin, and the Beatles were trendsetters,” he said.

Psychedelic Summer Bassist and Vocalist Chris Longo thinks Harbor View Park is fabulous.

“There is an excellent crowd today, far beyond my expectations,” he said. “We added a couple of new songs this year, but most of the songs we play are the favorites from that era. We always like to play those because people are familiar with them.”

He said it had been a tough few years because of Covid.

“We’d try to book a gig, and we’d think it would go, and then the mask mandate would come, and we’d get the lockdown and had to cancel,” he said. “This went on for two years. It was really tough for all the bands out there because it’s our livelihood. When you can’t play, what do you do?”

Longo’s bass is wireless, and he loves going into the crowd and being in the middle of the party.

“I get their perspective of it, and they’re all enthused and dancing,” he said. “I love being right there in the middle of it. A lot of times, when you are on stage, you kind of have this transparent wall between you and your audience.”

He said it takes a while to relax after a show.

“We have a lot of equipment that we have to tear down, so we expend a lot of energy from the high we experience while we are playing on tearing down the equipment,” Longo said. “I go home and say that was so much fun. I’m still buzzed after quite a while.”

To learn about Psychedelic Summer, visit bigadventureband.com, click on Psychedelic Summer and see their schedule.

The Channel Islands Harbor Concerts by the Sea schedule is available at channelislandsharbor.org.