Queen told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming’ on day of Philip’s funeral





In the book, ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’, author Tom Bower alleges the monarch told her aides on the day of the funeral: “Thank goodness.” Philip’s funeral on April 17, 2021 was just a month after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a sensational interview that sent shockwaves through the Royal Family. In his book, Mr Bower claimed the Queen made the observation about Meghan at Windsor as she prepared to travel to St George’s Chapel for the service.

He writes: “On April 9 2021, Prince Philip had died. His funeral was set for April 17. Harry arrived in London just before the service. “The mood was sombre. Daily, the media extolled Philip’s remarkable life and devotion to the country. The Duke had planned a simple funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. “The rehearsals displayed faultless military drill. Few would not be touched by the perfection of British ceremonial tradition. “The weather was forecast to be outstanding. The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. How would he cope with his father and brother?

“Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling. “In Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years. “To comply with Covid restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said.” Buckingham Palace last night declined to comment on the claims made in the book. READ MORE: Prince William’s new role laid bare at Earthshot Prize

Harry added he had felt “let down” by Prince Charles and claimed his father had “stopped taking my calls”. On day of Philip’s funeral, Harry and older brother Prince William were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips as they walked towards St George’s Chapel. Following the service, Kate appeared to make efforts to engineer a conversation between the royal brothers. But Bower writes of Harry: “He wanted to return to California as fast as possible.”

Last month, Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance in the UK for a year when they returned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were not present on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other senior members of the Royal Family for the Trooping of the Colour flyover, although they were pictured watching events from a nearby building. The following day, the couple attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s. Weeks earlier, they had visited the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle as they made the trip from the US to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…