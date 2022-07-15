Ricky Martin is ‘accused of incest by his nephew who claimed they had a sexual relationship’

Ricky Martin has been accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted, reports indicate.

The singer was hit with a restraining order stemming from a domestic violence incident in Puerto Rico earlier this month, however the victim’s identity had been withheld.

His brother, Eric Martin, has since identified the alleged victim as the singer’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Spanish news outlet Marca reported.

Martin is accused of ‘exercising physical and psychological attacks’ on Sanchez during their seven month relationship, which ended about two months ago.

A representative for Martin, 50, previously called the abuse allegations ‘completely false and fabricated’ in a statement provided to People earlier this month.

The star is expected in Puerto Rican court on July 21 for his trial.

Ricky Martin (pictured in May) has reportedly been accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted

Martin’s accuser, believed to be Sanchez, filed a restraining order against the singer on July 1 under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

The order prohibited Martin from contacting or calling the petitioner who allegedly ‘fears for his safety.’

According to the order – which was reviewed by El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper – Martin and Sanchez broke up two months ago after dating for seven months. The 21-year-old is the son of Martin’s stepsister, The Latin Post reported.

Sanchez alleged Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near his house at least three times, according to the order which was reviewed by El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper.

He also alleged Martin had been ‘consuming large amounts of alcohol and drugs.’

The singer’s attorneys have denied the allegations are reportedly preparing their defense against Sanchez.

Martin’s legal team told Marca the 21-year-old accuser had recently been denounced by a woman after he allegedly harassed her and ‘threatened to destroy her life.’

Sanchez also suffers from ‘mental problems,’ Eric Martin told The Latin Post, adding that he was ‘very sure that his young relative was not telling the truth’.

DailyMail.com has contacted Martin’s camp in attempt to confirm the report.

The protective order was signed on July 1, after authorities visited Martin’s neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado to try to serve him, police spokesman Axel Valencia previously told The Associated Press.

Valencia noted that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact police, which would have involved prosecutors determining if there was enough evidence to file charges. Rather the request went straight to the court.

Puerto Rican law takes allegations of incest very seriously. If the alleged romance between Martin and Sanchez is confirmed, the singer could face up to 50 years in prison for incest charges.

Martin addressed the accusations on Twitter on July 3, saying: ‘The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

‘Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.’

He has not made any additional statements regarding the accusations.

Martin addressed the accusations on Twitter on July 3 calling them ‘completely false’

Martin, born Enrique Martín Morales, has been married to Syrian artist Jwan Yosef since 2017.

The couple shares four children: 13-year-old twins, Valentino and Matteo, as well as Lucia, three and Renn, also three.

In June 2021, Martin talked about his family while shutting down rumors they were expecting another child.

‘I don’t hide anything nowadays. We are not pregnant,’ Martin told People at the time. ‘Right now, we’re dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they’re overwhelming, but we’re strong and healthy.’

Still, he said they wanted ‘more’ kids in the future, and they have ’embryos frozen.’