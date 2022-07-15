Rockin’ the River returns to Wilkes-Barre

The free summer concert series is back with three Fridays of live performances along the Susquehanna River.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The sweet sounds of rock and roll echoed off the Susquehanna once again, as the Rockin’ the River summer concert series returned to Millennium Circle in Wilkes-Barre.

Organizer Alan K. Stout said it’s great to be back.

“This is the fourth year and the kickoff for the 2022 series could not be any better,” said Stout. “What a gorgeous night.”

No evening of live entertainment is complete without a quality selection of food. But for some, there was a clear draw.

“Me personally, it makes me happy because I feel like whoever set this up, they care about the community,” said Ant Marquis, Wilkes-Barre. “This is a free concert. You don’t have to pay for nothing except the food, this is free. So this is good.”

Some of the hundreds packing the hillside here in Wilkes-Barre told Newswatch 16 it’s all about the atmosphere.

James Brennan drove up from Latimer for the evening.

“I like all kinds of music and I love live music,” said Brennan. “I love being outside. First time here and so far it looks like a great time.”

“It’s nice man,” said Marquis. “We need all of this, we need all the good energy.”

If you missed the first night’s fun, you have two more chances to rock out.

“Next week we’ve got The Taxmen, who are a tribute to The Beatles, on the bill, Dustin Douglass and the Electric Gentlemen and Tori V,” said Stout. “Then the last week, July 29, it’s Southside Five, Miz and Cabinet. So, three wonderful nights of music.”