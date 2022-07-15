The Gray Man review: Ryan Gosling shines in this hugely entertaining adaptation

Conceived as the first film in a rival spy franchise (Greaney has written 10 follow-up books), this action-packed popcorn movie from Avengers directors the Russo Brothers is the most expensive film that’s ever been made for Netflix. And it looks it, too.

Highlights include a spectacular scrap on an exploding plane and a shoot-out on a tram speeding through Prague. To get the most out of it you’ll need to take advantage of its brief run in the cinemas.

Before he becomes lonely killing machine Sierra Six (or Six to his very few friends), he’s Court Gentry, a young man serving a prison sentence for murder.

CIA bigwig Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) offers him a deal – his freedom for a lifetime job as an off-thebooks assassin.

When we jump forward 12 years, Fitzroy has been ousted by ambitious new CIA boss Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page).

Six realises Carmichael is a wrong ‘un when he’s given an encrypted USB drive by a dying victim, claiming to be a fellow agent who was about to expose his corrupt boss.