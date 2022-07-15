Virgin River season 3 recap: What happened in season 3?

Mel’s pregnant but who’s the daddy?

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) revealed she was pregnant but didn’t know who the father was.

When she and Jack had a brief breakup, Mel travelled to Los Angeles to try and get pregnant, using her late husband Mark’s (Daniel Gillies) last two embryos.

When she returned to Virgin River, she and Jack worked things out and slept together.

Now, the couple is in limbo, unsure of who is the real father of Mel’s unborn child.

Virgin River season 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 20, on Netflix.