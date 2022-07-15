Woman discovered she owed E.ON £1,000 despite paying her monthly bill – ‘check your meter’

British mum Katy is a parenting blogger and content creator, who runs the blog What Katy Said. The mum-of-three lives in Hertfordshire, UK, with her husband. The homeowner was in for a shock recently, after she called E.ON to discuss another matter about her bills. During the conversation, she was dismayed to hear she was £1,000 in debt despite paying her bills monthly via direct debit.

She took to her online platforms to warn her community.

In a TikTok video, she said: “If you are with E.ON energy or actually any energy company, go into your account and make sure that the monthly payments that you are making are being attributed to your actual meter reading account.

“I have just found out today that I owe E.ON £1,000 pounds because the monthly payments I’ve been making for the past year or so have just been building in credit on my account and haven’t actually been going towards my energy bills.

“Because of that, they haven’t been telling me that actually we haven’t been paying enough.

“So the credit that I had from the amount I’ve been paying isn’t enough to pay off the amount of debt that we actually owe for our gas and electric bills.”

