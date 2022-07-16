10 Best Shows to Watch Before Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

The Sandman is coming to Netflix on August 5th, 2022! The anticipated dark fantasy series is based on the graphic novels written by acclaimed author Neil Gaiman, first published by DC in 1989. Gaiman has admittedly struggled with adaptations of his literary works in the past, even suggesting that The Sandman was unadaptable, but moods have changed and Gaiman is taking the helm of the series as writer and showrunner.







Gaiman’s had a long career in writing, breaking out in comic books in the late 80s, and hitting the big time after revamping the outdated DC character of Sandman into the moody master of dreams we recognize today. Over the years, Gaiman’s unique storytelling has been adapted, inspired others, and earned his ambitious reputation through his allusive and thought-provoking concepts about life and death.

‘Good Omens‘ (2019)

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, an angel, and David Tennant as Crowley, a demon, who have both been on Earth since the dawn of creation. The two seasoned actors lead an ensemble cast as they attempt to thwart the apocalypse. As Gaiman often inspires, the show is rich with creative imagery and clever storytelling that lets its cast shine through irreverent comedy.

Good Omens served as Gaiman’s first published novel back in 1990. Like The Sandman series, Good Omens’ first season was guided by Gaiman as showrunner, crediting the series to be a perfect stepping stone toward taking on a project as daunting as The Sandman. On June 29, 2021 Good Omens was renewed for a second season.

‘Lucifer’ (2016)

The fan favorite TV series, Lucifer, follows the Devil who abandons Hell in order to move to LA, run a nightclub and work alongside detectives at the LAPD. Starring Tom Ellis as the titular character, Lucifer had a reasonable start, but then kicked into high gear only to be canceled after Season 3. Fan campaigns brought the series back to life and Netflix saw the show through to its planned finale in Season 6.

This character of Lucifer is the DC Comics version of the Devil, created by Neil Gaiman within the original run of The Sandman comics. This prompted fans of Lucifer to speculate if Ellis would reprise his role, however that would not be the case. Instead of molding The Sandman to the tone and established arc of Lucifer, Gaiman opted to recast the role to the needs of the new series. This resulted in Game of Thrones and Star Wars alumni Gwendoline Christie to reboot the tales of Lucifer Morningstar.





‘Sweetbitter’ (2018)

Sweetbitter stars Ella Purnell and Tom Sturridge in a drama series following a woman who gets swept up in the whirlwind of intoxicated city life. Based on the 2016 novel by Stephanie Danler, the series didn’t live up to the novel, but is interesting to check out given its casting of Tom Sturridge, soon to debut as Dream in The Sandman.

Sturridge is an accomplished theater actor, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, for his Broadway performance in Orphans. Including Sweetbitter, Sturridge has been cast in numerous supporting roles, but yet to hit the big time. Beating out over 600 actors for the role of Dream, Sturridge is finally getting his big moment.

‘Stardust’ (2007)

This 2007 romantic adventure features a star-studded cast from the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert DeNiro. It also stars Charlie Cox, long before his tenure as the blind vigilante in Daredevil (2015). Cox’s character, Tristan, must evade witches, evil princes and flying pirates to protect a fallen star who turns out to be a beautiful young woman, Yvaine (Claire Danes).

Stardustchannels a bit more of Gaiman’s romanticism and humor, being even a tad silly at times through its whimsical adventure. Often compared to the likes ofThe Princess Bride (1987), the visually fantastic story still features some strong, albeit slightly outdated, visual effects, and a charming cast that has kept it in the hearts of Gaiman fans.

‘Justice League Dark’ (2017)

While Sandman doesn’t appear to be a typical comic book character, Dream has on occasions interacted with Batman and Martian Manhunter. The original Sandman came in 1939 as Wesley Dodd, dawning a green suit, fedora and gas mask. It wasn’t until Gaiman got ahold of the DC character in 1989 that would lead to the Bowie inspired iteration of Dream we know today.

Justice League Dark follows an adjacent team of the Justice League that battles against supernatural threats. The animated movie features John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and Jason Blood, aka Etrigan the Demon (Ray Chase), characters who both make appearances in first few issues of The Sandman comics. Justice League Dark is a fun crash course into the pocket of comic book storytelling devoted to occult and mystic arts that The Sandman resides in.

‘Victoria’ (2016)

The acclaimed British historical drama Victoria stars Jenna Coleman as the titular character Queen Victoria. Coleman is soon to star in The Sandman as Constantine. No, not a gender-swapped version of the famous con-man, but Johanna Constantine, John’s ancestor. Gaiman created Johanna as a tribute to fellow writer Alan Moore, creator of John Constantine.

Victoria features three seasons that dives into the early life of Queen Victoria, whos expansive British reign lasted from 1837 to 1901. The acclaimed series has been regarded among the likes of British juggernaut Downton Abbey (2010), and Coleman receiving praise for her performance.

‘His Dark Materials’ (2019)

His Dark Materials is based on novels by Sir Philip Pullman, one of Gaiman’s peers in the world of the British literary elite. It stars Dafne Keene, recognizable for her breakout role as Laura, or X-23, in Logan (2017), as an orphaned young girl living in a magical world who, along with animal companions, discovers a kidnapping plot. The fantasy drama on HBO Max releases Season 3 in November 2022.

The link to The Sandman is in its production crew. Jamie Childs directed six episodes of His Dark Materials, including the finales of both Season 1 and Season 2. Childs also directed the opening two episodes of Season 2, taking on a large responsibility during the series’ most pivotal moments. For The Sandman Childs sat in the directors’ chair for four of its eleven episodes.





‘Dark City’ (1998)

Dark City is a visual treat for any who crave the darkness and imaginative side of Sci-Fi. Starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly and William Hurt, it follows a man suffering from amnesia who frantically tries to evade strangers through a nightmare fueled city. The critically acclaimed and visually spectacular film plays one’s notion of reality and existence, themes so similar to that of Neil Gaiman.

Dark City was co-written by David S. Goyer, who worked closely with Gaiman to write the upcoming series The Sandman. Goyer is most well known for his screenwriting contributions to The Dark Knightand Blade trilogies, as well as Man of Steel(2013), Batman V. Superman (2016) and the series Constantine (2014), planting his feet firmly in both the comic book and fantasy genres.





‘American Gods’ (2017)

Based on the Gaiman’s 2001 novel, American Gods did not see Gaiman at the helm, but still bears his fantastical mark of intrigue. The series begins by meeting Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), a recently released inmate who meets a mysterious man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who hires Shadow as his bodyguard.

However, there’s more to this meeting as Shadow is then launched into a hidden world of magic. Shadow is introduced to a conflict between the Old Gods and their fear of losing their influence to the New Gods, keepers of technology and global media. American Gods, is yet another example of Gaiman’s passion for anthropomorphism, personifying human elements into Gods.

‘The Witcher’ (2019)

Image via Netflix

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a revered hunter, or Witcher, who travels the land slaying monsters, until fates entwine and is faced with protecting a young girl (Freya Allan). The series is based of the novels and video games of the same name and have been praised for its dark fantasy violence, Cavill’s depiction of the stoic warrior, and respect for the source material.

The Witcher, features Director Louise Hooper, who directed two episodes of Season 2, including the penultimate episode, and took control of two episodes of The Sandman. The Witcher is another Netflix title that solidifies the streaming service as a front-runner in fantasy television. Between The Witcherand Stranger Things (2016), Netflix has been known to pour a huge chunk of change into its original titles. The Sandman has been reported to cost Netflix around $15 million per episode, so once again, Netflix isn’t pulling any punches.

