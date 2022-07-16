44 Famous Actors That People Genuinely Believed Were American, But Aren’t

“The biggest celeb who tricked me (since I’d never heard her real accent until a recent interview) was Melanie Lynskey! She has such a great American accent!” —sheap
“I’ve seen her in so many things, but I just recently found out she’s a Kiwi!!! I had no idea. She gives absolutely no hints in her accent that she’s not American. I was totally floored.”
What you know her American accent from: Yellowjackets, Up in the Air, Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Candy, Don’t Look Up
Where she’s actually from: New Plymouth, New Zealand
