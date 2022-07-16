Amanda Owen shares surprise at estranged husband Clive’s unusual present ‘Learning curve’

In June, Amanda took to Twitter to announce to her followers that she and Clive had decided to call it a day on their marriage.

She told her 513,000 followers: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

