Apple Music counters Spotify with live sessions in spatial audio | Engadget

Apple is no stranger to exclusive tunes, but now it’s using them to more directly challenge its rivals. The company has launched an Apple Music Sessions series that, much like Spotify Sessions, revolves around live performances from big-name artists at in-house venues. Not surprisingly, Apple is wielding its technical clout to reel you in — every song is available in spatial audio, and videos of the performances are available if listening isn’t enough.

The initial sessions cater to country fans, with Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes playing favorites and covers in Apple’s Nashville studio. Upcoming releases will feature the likes of Ingrid Andress and Ronnie Dunn. There will be releases for other genres, so don’t worry if you prefer live music without a twang.

There’s no mystery to the strategy here. As with Apple’s other exclusives, ranging from early iTunes Originals through to recent spatial audio offerings, this is all about giving you a reason to either switch to the service or stay hooked. The company just isn’t shy about its main competition this time — it’s hoping to draw in some Spotify converts, or at least keep Apple Music fans from jumping ship.