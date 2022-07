The necklace/tiara also comes with a matching set of drop earrings.

This is the first time in a few years, Charlene has been seen wearing an item of jewellery from this set.

The pendant was the star of the show, as the Princess chose a dark dress for the occasion.

It featured an open neckline, with a wide collar that had ruffles underneath the lapel.

These ruffles cascaded down the centre of the midi dress.

It had three-quarter, a-symmetric sleeves too.