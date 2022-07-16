Bette Davis was ‘heartbroken’ by appearance criticism in Hollywood ‘Catastrophic things’

Talking about the impact these things had on her, Bette confessed: “Heartbreak. It was absolute heartbreak.”

She continued: “I remember sitting in the outer office of Mr Laemmle, he was talking to somebody about me, not knowing I was there.

“And he said, ‘Yeah she’s got as much sex appeal as Slim Summerville.’

“And I was defeated. And for instance, they would say, ‘Who wants to get her at the end of the picture?’

“And this really does catastrophic things to your ego, and I didn’t have a lot of ego, never have had lots anyway.”

Talking Pictures is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.