Bisha Hotel: From rooftop pool to rockstar suites – this might be Toronto’s coolest hotel





Toronto is one of Canada’s most vibrant cities and there is arguably no better time to visit than in the midst of a gorgeous summer. With restrictions freshly lifted in the country, the city is buzzing with life – whether you’re wandering the quirky boutiques and restaurants of Queen Street West, unwinding on the sandy shores of Toronto Island or, as we discovered, taking in the most breathtaking views of the city from the rooftop pool of the Bisha Hotel.

The Rooms The hotel boasts over 10 different room and suite types, covering everything from accessible spaces to private, outdoor terraces. We stayed in “The Andy”, named after Pop Art icon Andy Warhol. It’s the biggest room the Bisha has to offer unless you want to opt for one of their suites (some of which span two storeys). Complete with a living room decked in monochrome, leather and luxe furnishings and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding downtown district, the room is an Instagram-worthy haven. Artwork varies from room to room. For us, this meant a gallery wall of photographs and prints featuring some of the worlds hottest supermodels, as well as an iconic shot from Naomi Campbell’s ‘Interview Magazine’ cover. The apartment-style space comes with a flat-screen TV, a quirky bar cart filled with goodies and a massive patent leather corner sofa for stretching out on. However, if you really want to get comfortable, there’s no better spot than the king bed. Separated from the rest of the room by two sliding doors, the bedroom is the ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Though the hotel was buzzing with guests in height of summer, we enjoyed two completely undisturbed nights of sleep without hearing a single noise from outside of our room. The room features an opulent Nero Marquina marble bathroom, with a vanity fit for a film star. After a long day of exploring the city, guests can unwind with a soak in the stand-alone tub (only available in select rooms), or rinse off in the huge walk-in shower. The bathroom is also kitted out with toiletries from European luxury brand Byredo. DON’T MISS

Services and amenities Fitness-lovers have no need to skip the gym, with a well-kitted-out fitness facility available to guests between 7am and 10pm daily. The space includes cardiovascular equipment, strength-building and even a steam room. Arguably the best feature of this hotel, though, is all the way up on the 44th floor. Here you’ll find the rooftop infinity pool, with unforgettable views across Toronto’s downtown district and Lake Ontario. Though the pool isn’t huge, it’s perfect for cooling off beneath the summer sun and is arguably one of the most photo-worthy spots in the entire city. And nestled beside rooftop restaurant KOST’s patio, there are also plenty of opportunities for a poolside cocktail. The pool is exclusive to guests and is open between 9am and 5pm (season and weather permitting). The Bisha also offers an array of fully-accessible services and rooms and is pet friendly (with a limit of one pet per room). Children are welcome although it should be noted the hotel is not family-focused. There are 24 connecting rooms. Valet parking is available for a price of $55CAD (approximately £35.56) per night.

Dining If you want to dine in style without venturing too far from your room, the Bisha has you covered. On the 44th floor, breakfast, lunch and dinner are on offer at Californian coastline-inspired KOST. From the moment the lift doors open, friendly staff are on hand to greet you and chat through any menu questions you might have. Though KOST has an array of fresh and lively meat and fish dishes, staff are able to recommend a variety of choices for dietary requirements. For us, this meant an assortment of their plant-based plates, including the perfectly roasted cauliflower and a large serving of the kale salad, peppered with avocado, corn and refreshing tangerine dressing. There’s also a full drinks menu, offering both wine and bubbles by the glass and bottle, local and international beers, spirits and a delicious cocktail menu. Try the Watermelon Margarita or the Disaronno Fizz. And, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself with a prime viewing spot for the glorious, golden sunset. As well as KOST, the Bisha is also home to Japanese-Korean infusion restaurant Akira Back, named after the internationally renowned Iron Chef contestant. Sweets-seekers can pick up a freshly baked pastry at the Parisian café-inspired French Made, located on the ground floor. The café is open for breakfast and lunch, with a selection of dessert goodies, as well as hearty seasonal salads and hand-pressed gourmet sandwiches. Or, if it’s a nightcap you’re after, the Mister C bar room has you covered. Dark and mysterious, Mister C is kitted out with low, plush furnishings and a fully-stocked bar resembling a modern take on the world of The Great Gatsby. Rates start at $550/night (approximately £355.63) up to $3,000/night (approximately £1,939.80) for the Bisha Suite. Rooms are available for booking at www.BishaHotelToronto.com