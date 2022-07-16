Bloodborne meets Bloodborne PC Thymesia delayed but still soon

If you’re completely done with Elden Ring and are after a new Dark Souls-like experience, but are still desperately hoping for a Bloodborne PC release, Team 17 may have you covered – and while its Thymesia release date is delayed, the plague-ridden take on Bloodborne is still coming August.

There have been a lot of rumours over the years about From Software’s PS4-exclusive classic Bloodborne getting a PC release, but as of right now it doesn’t look like it’s happening – despite exclusives like Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part 1 being on their way.

Therefore, there’s a gap in the PC market for a good game to take Bloodborne’s absent throne. Nacon’s Steelrising is out in September, but first up is Team 17’s Thymesia – a Souls-like set in a grey, twisted, Victorian-like world scarred by a plague, which players can weaponise in combat.

What is the Thymesia release date?

Thymesia will release on August 18, after a brief delay of one week.

The main standout differences between Thymesia and Bloodborne seem to be the use of plague-spreading during combat to negatively affect opponents and the lack of a stamina meter. A staple of From Software games, including Elden Ring, not having stamina means that Thymesia is a little more combat and combo-focused. Interested players done with Elden Ring and looking for a new Souls-like challenge can pick it up in August.

The next From Software game after Elden Ring seems to be a new Armored Core game, so don’t even expect Bloodborne 2 just yet – let alone a port. There is a Bloodborne kart racer coming to PC though, and no, we’re not joking.