Britons told ‘DON’T TRAVEL’ on Monday as 40C heatwave poised to lock down Britain

Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse warned that transport services face “significant disruption” over the two days, which are expected to reach temperatures as high as 40C in some parts of the UK.

Government’s Cobra committee, Mr Malthouse told the BBC: “Obviously the transport providers are messaging people that they should only travel if they really need to on Monday and Tuesday. Services are going to be significantly affected.

“The heat will affect rails, for example, so the trains have to run slower. There may be fewer services. People need to be on their guard for disruption.

“If they don’t have to travel, this may be a moment to work from home.”

The Minister said steps have been taken to ensure hospitals and ambulances that may come under pressure were prepared, while schools were being issued with guidance to enable them to remain open.