Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (7/15/22) – DraftKings Daily Fantasy COD Advice

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller’s coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to the final Major of the year part two! This time around we got the losers bracket. The winner’s bracket although fun did not go anything close to as planned. Both Toronto and NYSL pulled off Reverse sweeps after being down 0-2. Boston almost pulled off the reverse sweep to help us but choked in game 5. And lastly, for the first time in the CDL era, The LA Thieves pulled off the upset and sent Atlanta packing to the losers bracket.

This is easily one of my favorite sports to cover here at Rotoballer because I play a ton of COD myself and I like to think I’m pretty good at it as well. I have been following the COD League for about five years now and finally get to put all this knowledge to the test! Hopefully, we have some better luck coming into today’s side of things because the COD Gods were not kind. We have a great couple of games to start us off today. To start us off, we have the no.1 team against the no. 12 team as Atlanta FaZe looks to rebound against the Paris Legion! Then we have London Royal Ravens taking on the LA Guerrillas, next we have the Boston Breach taking on the Seattle Surge, and lastly, we have the Minnesota Rokkr taking on Optic Texas!

Today I’ll be bringing you my COD DFS advice, analysis, and lineup picks for eSports DFS contests on DraftKings on Friday, July 15th, 2022, at 1:30 PM EST. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @DFSKoby or find me in the slack as I am happy to engage with readers and try to answer your questions!

Call of Duty: Major 4

Best of 5

Atlanta FaZe (-2000) vs. Paris Legion (+900)

London Royal Ravens (-150) vs. LA Guerrillas (+115)

Boston Breach (+150) vs. Seattle Surge (-200)

Minnesota Rokkr (+140) vs. Optic Texas (-150)

Slate Overview

As much as I would love to see Atlanta FaZe get torn apart by Paris Legion I see those chances being slim to none. FaZe has not locked up first seed for champs so still has all the reason to play. Paris Legion is just playing for a bit of pride and a little bit of cash. Paris has two wins on the year, one online and one on LAN. This spot is just too big for them, they might be able to steal one map most likely coming in Control but anything more than that and I would be severely surprised. 3-0 Atlanta, but good luck playing any of them with how expensive they are.

London Royal Ravens fell apart after losing control today and they can’t continue to let that happen coming into this series with LA Guerrillas. They may have a spot locked up in Champs but there is still money on the table to be made and a loser bracket run is very possible. LA Guerrillas definitely have the pieces to make an upset happen and they have already beat London once in the final game of the qualifiers. But they have been far too inconsistent beating London and Atlanta but losing to Boston, NYSL, and Toronto. I believe this one can go the distance but I think London tightens up and gets the win here. 3-1 London

Seattle was completely dismantled during the qualifiers with their only win coming against Paris. They fell flat and paid for it. They are still technically fighting for a spot in champs but have a very high chance to make it. Boston on the other hand is still hanging on for dear life and absolutely needs a win to stay in contention or they could be in for a rude awakening. I do think Seattle pulls this out though. Boston did exactly what they cant do to Seattle and that’s give up maps in HP and SnD because Seattle is one of the better Control teams in the league. Plus with this being on LAN, I trust Seattle to fix their issues and get back to their winning ways. 3-1 Seattle.

Last but not least we have an absolute banger of a matchup with Optic getting their first chance in a long time to play with Illey on LAN again since his injury. Minnesota choked once again to the hometown team and so desperately needs a win here against Optic to keep their Champs hopes alive. Optic is the better Control team by a lot. But the other game modes are a toss-up. I lean towards SnD being more towards the Minnesota side and HP could seriously go either way. I feel like Minnesota has more to play for with Optic locked into a spot in Champs so I’m going to go back to Minnesota but not confidently.

COD DFS Basics

Like in CSGO, players receive two points for a kill and are penalized -1 for dying. Therefore, the most straightforward stat to look at here is the K/D ratio. You need to roster a team slot on both sites. Teams accrue fantasy points for games won (+4), matches won (+10), and Search and Destroy/Control rounds won (+.5). Teams will be playing best-of-five matches on a rotation of various game modes. Those modes and the order in which they are played are as follows: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Control, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy. In hardpoint rounds, players with positive K/D ratios are usually the highest scorers and these rounds are often the bloodiest. They also have changed a game mode from Domination to Control for League play. This will be a lot different in gameplay as it’s round-based and not the first one to 200. They play first one to 3 round wins. You win by capturing both points or killing the enemy team until they run out of their lives. One team defends and the other attacks. There is a sweep bonus this year as teams and players both can get a 20-point player sweep and a 5-point team sweep. In the chance, they do sweep they also get granted a bonus of 20 points for not playing hardpoint and a bonus of 5 points for not playing the final Search and Destroy map. So that adds up in a sweep to a total of 45 extra points which are going to be very crucial this year.

COD DFS Captain Considerations

Dashy: The lone bright spot of the Optic Texas team currently has been Dashy. The possible MVP of the year had a stunning Major 4 qualifying stage averaging a 1.19 in HP, a 1.35 in SnD, and a 1.15 in Control. All of which leads the team by quite a bit. They are going to need this beast to lead them to a much-needed win to get them back on track before Champs. Optic looks in rough form hence why I believe this game goes 5 rounds but I believe that only benefits Dashy. As long as he puts up solid numbers he should give us a solid score. He has scored 125+ in 5 of his last 6 and that is all I’m looking for from him at a nice price of 9k.

Pred: Even though Seattle struggled the one consistent was Pred and his respawn game modes. He averaged an insane 1.23 in HP and 1.25 in Control. This all while losing 4 of their 5 qualifiers. He has also played consistently well on LAN so far this season. For all the Games DK has scored, Pred has scored 105+ in 9 straight games with some games over 130 as well. He is a great price at 8,200$ and should allow for grabbing another top player on the board since we are getting a cheaper captain!

Other captain plays: Cellium, Shotzzy, Attach, Sib,

COD DFS Value Plays

Havok: It’s a bit risky but Havok can perform. He hasn’t had the most success recently but with how close I see this game being. They are going to need his speed and elusiveness to make a difference against a fast team like Optic. I have had success picking Havok in good spots and I’m hoping he pays off for me once again. Scump on the other side of this game is a solid option if you want something a bit safer. But for bigger tournaments, Havok is solid and should be a lower-owned play. He averaged 1.09 in HP, .90 in SnD, and 1.00 in Control. Not the best numbers but when he is hot, he can score extremely well.

Slasher: This is a GPP play if I have ever seen one. But we are getting some great value. Since the roster swap on LAG, Slasher has gotten much more comfortable in his role and has been seriously slaying! He has scored pretty well recently and for us to be able to get him at 7k is killer. During the qualifiers, he scored 141, 105, 136, 61, and 111. So just one rough game in there. He averaged 1.18 in HP, 1.65 in SnD, and .99 in Control during this time as well. As long as London doesn’t sweep them which I don’t see happening then Slasher could be in for another solid outing.

Other value plays: Afro, TJHaly(GPP),

COD DFS Stacks

Seattle Surge: Pricing-wise, this team for a stack makes complete sense. 8,200$ for Pred is laughable and getting Mack and Accuracy at sub 7k is amazing. Seattle hasn’t been the greatest since their insane Major 3 run that they won, but I still believe this is a contending team. Pred and Sib easily lead the Rookie Of The Year race this season and can solidify that with a run in Major 4 as well. This team as a whole plays very well and to get them at such reasonable prices feels crazy. You might even be able to squeeze one FaZe player in your lineups with a Seattle stack. Seattle is also my next most confident team to win over Atlanta. The other two games just feel too close and could go either way. Pred is my top play from Seattle and Accuracy I love as a great floor value play. Mack, I like more for his ceiling so if you are in GPP tournaments then I would go Mack over Accuracy where I would grab him in cash games.

Other Team Plays: Atlanta FaZe(Good Luck), London RR, Minnesota Rokkr, LAG(GPP)

Summary

TLDR: 3-0 Atlanta, 3-1 London, 3-1 Seattle, 3-2 Minnesota Atlanta: All (hard to fit though with 3 of them being 10k+) Paris: Temp London: Afro, Gismo, Nastie LAG: Slasher, Neptune Seattle: Pred, Sib, Accuracy Boston: Methodz, TJHaly Minnesota: Attach, Havok Optic: Dashy, Shotzzy

