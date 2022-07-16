Call of Duty Edit Tokens: How To Change Username More Than Once – GameRevolution

With many Call of Duty players having grown up and matured since they bought their first Call of Duty disc, or simply have the need for a more up-to-date username, it’s no wonder the ability to change your public name in CoD is a widely asked question. Call of Duty “Edit Tokens” are required by players to change their username across Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare 2019, Vanguard, and Black Ops Cold War.

How to get more Call of Duty Edit Tokens

To get more Call of Duty Edit Tokens, players must simply wait. Users will receive a new Call of Duty Edit Token every six months.

Limiting users to one change every six months will prevent players from abusing the system, or creating multiple new offensive usernames to avoid being banned. Players can only hold up to two tokens at any one time, so there’s no way to stack a bunch of them and make more than two changes within a six-month period.

Can you buy more Call of Duty Edit Tokens?

No, players can’t buy more CoD Edit Tokens. They must instead wait six months for a new token to be granted to them.

Unlike the ability to change Gamertags on Xbox, which costs $9.99 a go, there is no way to pay to change your Activision username. This further prevents players from abusing the system.

As changes are limited with Call of Duty Edit Tokens, users will want to make sure that they are happy with the name they are changing to. Otherwise, it could be a very awkward six months while they wait for a new token.

