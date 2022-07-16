Call of Duty Warzone Fans Let Loose as Notorious Glitch Returns to Haunt Them

Call of Duty has been a great franchise while offering tons of engaging entries so far. However, things have taken a turn in the last one year, as the series has witnessed poor feedback from the players regarding its games. Warzone has significantly received more backlash than any other title in the last few months. And there are tons of crucial reasons for that.

It looks like the saga of bugs and glitches in Call of Duty Warzone is here to stay. Just recently, a player discovered the emergence of a notorious glitch in the battle royale that seems to have reappeared after it was spotted earlier this year.

Call of Duty Warzone is currently having an invincibility glitch!

For those who might not remember, there was a bug more commonly known as the invincibility glitch in Warzone. It was discovered just a few months ago in the game by the players during various matches.

Basically, this glitch makes the players totally invincible (technically immortal) in the downed state. It allows them to survive through the last, final round in a match and outlive all other opponents to register an easy victory. Now that seems kind of injustice to all the other players, but it’s exactly the case with this Warzone bug.

Shockingly, just when players thought it’s been fixed by the developing team, the glitch has resurfaced in the battle royale. Popular Twitter account ‘Modern Warzone‘ showed the invincibility glitch in action while dropping a clip from their gameplay session.

As one can clearly see, the main player loses out to another opponent despite his best efforts to win. On the other hand, the random player having this inexplicable ability to survive death ends up becoming the winner, eventually. It will be interesting to see if Raven Software will notice the resurrection of this bug or not.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty fans are currently more excited about something new. Apparently, they will soon receive a fresh installment in Modern Warfare II, later this year. The game is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster reboot by Infinity Ward. The studio is returning as the developer on the successor as well.

Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. It will be available for platforms like PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on the current Warzone glitch? Have you also witnessed it in your game? Let us know in the comments.

