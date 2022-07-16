Cinema offers red-headed film-lovers free movie tickets this week – act fast





Showcase cinemas are trying to keep things bearable for film lovers this week. Starting today, temperatures are set to soar across the UK with some locations reaching heights of 38 degrees. It’s only going to get worse, as well. According to the BBC, Monday will see temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Thankfully, there is always a cinema to hide out in.

Showcase announced this weekend that they are offering their red-headed customers free tickets to the cinema at the beginning of next week. These free tickets will allow cinemagoers to see some of the incredible movies that are currently taking over box offices around the world. Showcase Cinema’s redhead offer begins on Monday, July 18, 2022, and concludes on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Only red-headed customers are eligible, and they are limited to one free ticket per person. This offer can also not be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Thor: Love and Thunder is included in this incredible list of new movies. A film that Express.co.uk called “hilarious and downright entertaining” in our four-star review. Some other pictures on the film list include Jurassic World: Dominion – the final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy – and Lightyear, the prequel spin-off of the Toy Story series. What’s more, the latest Tom Cruise adventure: Top Gun Maverick, is still blowing up cinemas – having just reached $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Redheads can also go watch the life and times of Elvis Presley on the big screen for the first time. His story is told in the new Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which has blown critics away. Express.co.uk was all shook up with its three-star review, in which it called Elvis star Austin Butler “sensational”. Showcase Cinema tickets can be booked here. SOURCE