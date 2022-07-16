Coronation Street theory: Tracy Barlow sabotages Wendy and Ken’s romantic reunion

It has been 10 years since Wendy Crozier (played by Roberta Kerr) appeared on Coronation Street, but she has since returned under a new name. She has done well so far to keep her distance from former lover Ken (William Roache) but the pair will soon be reunited. However, this most likely won’t go down well with Tracy (Kate Ford), and a new theory could see her sabotage their romantic reunion.

In upcoming scenes, Wendy fills Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) in on her complicated history with Ken.

Abi urges her to go and make up with him and promises that she’ll deal with Tracy if she is around.

As they make their way across the Cobbles, Abi steers Tracy to the café whilst Wendy calls at No.1.

Abi and Tracy soon leave the cafe and walk around the corner, with Tracy furious to see Wendy leaving No.1.

