Could Russia take back Alaska? Inside Russia’s threat to the West

Echoing a similar threat the country imposed on Ukraine before launching its illegal invasion in February, ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin said Russia could “take back” Alaska, while addressing the Kremlin on Wednesday, according to the Moscow Times. But what more is inside this threat?

The threats were made in response to the crippling sanctions imposed by the West on Russia as punishment for the Ukraine war.

Mr Volodin said: “Decency is not weakness.

“Let America always remember: there is a part of its territory that is Russia — Alaska,”

“When they attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back.”

