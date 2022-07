Cafe Astrology said: “We show our love through devotion, care, and concern, and we’re at our best when we feel safe and secure.”

A stricter focus on home life and improvements might be more prominent during this transit, as well as “nesting, home business, domestic and family activities, comfort, security, and long-term purchases”.

As the day progresses, we’ll be heading toward an opposition of Mercury and Pluto where attention might divert to fears and suspicions.