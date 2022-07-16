‘Disgraceful!’ Joe Biden blasted for his latest ‘anti-British’ comments in Jerusalem

The US president is in the Middle East for the first time since taking office in early 2021 and arrived in Israel on Wednesday to hold talks with Israeli leaders. He has also met with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank ahead of talks with Saudi leaders and other Gulf allies in Jeddah on Saturday.

The 46th US President was left red-faced after he compared Israel’s contemporary treatment towards Palestine to that of Britain’s historic attitude towards Catholics in Ireland.

He said: “The background of my family is Irish American. And we have a long history not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people, with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish Catholics over the years for 400 years.”

He continued: “But my colleagues, when I was a US senator, used to always joke with me that I was always quoting Irish poets when I was on the floor of the Senate.

“And they thought I did it because I’m Irish. That’s not the reason I did it; I did it because they’re the best poets in the world.”