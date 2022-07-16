Dog attack in Yorkshire leaves woman dead and man severely injured

Police and paramedics went to an address in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, just after 10pm on Friday.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her, the woman, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man who was also at the scene was taken to hospital with a potentially life-changing injury to his hand. He also suffered injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face during the attack.
Police remained at the scene yesterday (Sat) while in Rotherham today with investigations ongoing. There is not believed to be any arrests at this stage.
South Yorkshire Police said it seized and removed two dogs from the property, but it was not believed that they were banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman.
“Officers attended with a Yorkshire Ambulance Crew and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face. He was transported to hospital for further treatment.
The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”
There have been seven fatal dog attacks in the UK since the start of the year.
They include a three-year-old mauled to death by an out-of-control dog in May. Daniel John Twigg died in hospital following the attack at a home in Milnrow, Greater Manchester.
Statistics from the Canine and Feline Behaviour Association show there was a 54 per cent increase in dog attacks from 2020 to 2021.
The RSPCA believes the spike in people buying puppies during lockdown could be behind the rise in attacks.
Earlier this month a woman in Liverpool was left needing surgery after being bitten in the face and throat by a dog during an “unprovoked” and savage attack as she walked down a street.
In May NHS England released figures showing which areas of the country are most affected by dog attacks with Knowsley, Merseyside coming out at number one.
Source link