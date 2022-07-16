Donald Trump: Capitol attack findings could lift pressure on struggling Joe Biden

“Whether criminal referrals result or not, the hearings are very damaging to the Republicans, especially those who either stood by, changed their story, or aided and abetted the riots.”

In November, Americans will go to the polls to vote on who they want to represent them in Congress, a key part of making new laws in the US.

Right now, the Democrats hold a slender lead in Congress, but the Republicans are expected to do well and take over the House of Representatives and the Senate.

This would make life difficult for President Biden, whose hands would be somewhat tied when trying to push bills through the system.