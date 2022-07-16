Drivers urged to follow ‘key trick’ to avoid ‘crippling’ fuel costs this summer

The latest RAC Fuel watch indicates that motorists are expected to pay 189.46p on average for a litre of unleaded. The situation is even worse for diesel car owners who are expected to fork out 197.52p per litre.

While the prices are expected to fall down it might still take some time until drivers see a noticeable difference.

With that in mind, experts have urged motorists to walk instead of driving.

This especially applies to short journeys.

AA president Edmund King previously said: “We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so and walk or cycle to save money.

