Drivers urged to look out for crucial signs that show dogs are too hot in a car

With temperatures across the country soaring well above 30 degrees, motorists must take extra care of their beloved pets. Motoring experts have now put together a list of things drivers should look out for to make sure that their dogs are safe in the unbearable heat.

However, if motorists plan on making journeys, here are some of the tell-tail signs that indicate dogs are too hot put together by MINI.

The best thing to do, according to experts is not to travel in the heat.

The experts at MINI said: “Pre-cool your car ahead of a journey by setting the aircon to a consistent temperate and also make sure you have plenty of water to hydrate yourself and your dog when you take a pit stop.

“Another hack to keep your furry travel companion cool in the car is having sunshades fitted on your windows or having a cooling mat for your dog to lie on.

“Of course, never leave your dog alone in the car when the temperate starts rising, even in the shade with windows open, the interior of your car can reach extreme temperatures.

“It’s best to leave your pup at home if you’re travelling somewhere that isn’t dog friendly.”

If anyone spots a struggling dog stuck inside a vehicle during the heat they should inform the police before taking any action themselves.

If police officers can’t attend, bystanders may consider smashing the window.

However, before doing so, they should explain to the police what they intend to do and take a photograph of the dog trapped in the car.

The person planning on smashing the window should also speak to witnesses and take their names and address.

If the bystander decides to smash the car window, they should be willing to defend their actions in court should they be required to.

The UK law states that the public is allowed to damage someone else’s property when: “At the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence you believed that the person or persons whom you believe to be entitled to consent to the destruction of or damage to the property in question . . . .would so consent to it if s/he . . . had known of the destruction or damage and its circumstances.”

This is as specified in section 5(2)(a) of the Criminal Damage Act of 1971.