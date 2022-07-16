Elon Musk’s relationship with dad Errol Musk: ‘Unplanned child?’

Elon Musk’s relationship with his father has been media fodder for years now, but the founder seems to have some ‘serious’ feelings about the man he calls ‘dad’.

Since then, the tech mogul has spoken sparsely of his father, and in one of his interviews from 2017, he made unfiltered admissions about what he ‘really thinks’ of his father.

At the time, what social media considers ‘foreshadowing’ Elon went as far as to call his father “a carefully thought-out plan of evil” and accused him of having committed “Every crime you can possibly think of.”

In his chat with Rolling Stone, the Tesla founder was quoted saying, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

At the time he even went as far as to point towards his father’s criminal antics and admitted, “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done.”

As well as “Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”