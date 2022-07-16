Everything We Know About Apex Legends Season 14

Apex Legends’ current season is set to end just under a month from now. Naturally, as the current season begins to wind down, players are growing more curious about the contents of Season 14, with theories and questions overtaking the /r/ApexLore subreddit and various datamining finds being posted to /r/ApexUncovered on a daily basis.
Very little verifiable information on the upcoming season is currently available, but between datamining leaks and some hidden hints from Respawn, we’ve managed to piece some of the picture together. Keep reading for a rundown of all the content that is likely to make its debut when Apex Legends Season 14 launches.