Ex-police officer convicted of harassment over 30-year vendetta against clamper

Vaughan Evans, 61, branded Ted Evans, 82, a “paedophile” and a “pervert” over his clamping in the Yorkshire village of Haworth, it was said.

He allegedly hurled abuse outside Mr Evans’s workplace and uploaded videos to YouTube of a song called The Devil’s Clamper.

Ted Evans was said to have suffered “distress and anxiety” due to the slurs. In 2013, he won a civil injunction against Evans, who is no relation.

The officer was subsequently dismissed from West Yorkshire Police and agreed to sign an undertaking that he would not harass the victim, his wife or children or post any further defamatory statements.

But Ted Evans had to secure a second injunction last year, then made a further complaint when Evans continued to hound him online.