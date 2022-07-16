Five fire engines rush to tackle Barton Point blaze in Isle of Sheerness





The park is made up of a series of fields and waterways and is used for various outdoor leisure activities including cycling, water sports and walking, with trails along a canal. Kent Fire and Rescue Service has five fire engines, plus a fogging unit and an all-terrain vehicle in attendance at the scene, where crews are using hose reel jets and beaters to tackle a grass fire, about 100,000 sq metres in size (about 400m x 250m).

There are no reported injuries. In a post on social media published at 11:39pm, Kent Fire and Rescue asked locals to “please share this information with loved ones and neighbours in the affected area, who may not have access to social media”. According to KentOnline, a witness Mick Lovering, 50, a dustman from Sittingbourne, was camping in a caravan with friends when he saw the fire take hold. He told the publication: “We were watching the fireworks display.

“The fire was started from aeroplanes emitting sparks and fireworks from their tail sections which were being fired towards the ground which set fire to the very dry grass.” He added: “Due to what’s going on at the moment and the bush fires in the news I don’t think it was a very sensible thing to be allowed to go ahead. “We’d seen some drones and they were spectacular. They should have stopped with them. “Now we have a caravan smelling of smoke. Everything will have to be cleaned.”

He said he thought he would be safe from the fire as the land at Barton’s Point Coastal Park at Sheerness has many dikes. MORE FOLLOWS…