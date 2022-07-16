Gary Busey, Leon Russell among Oklahomans in new book that explores rock music on film

The box office success of “Elvis” provided a reminder that rock and film can team up to make sweet music.

Someone should write a book about that.

Someone did — and you’ll find mentions of Oklahoma-connected music artists throughout its pages.

For instance: “The Buddy Holly Story,” a 1978 film starring Tulsa’s Gary Busey in the title role, earned praise from the book’s author and from filmmaker Cameron Crowe, who was interviewed for the book.

Written by Fred Goodman, “Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen” will be released July 26 via Running Press/Turner Classic Movies. Goodman is a writer and former editor at Rolling Stone.

Said a news release about the book:

When the use of Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” turned 1955’s “Blackboard Jungle” into a teen sensation and a box-office smash, it proved to be the opening shot in a cinematic and cultural revolution.

Starting with Elvis Presley and the teensploitation films of the ’50s and ’60s, Goodman takes readers on a wide-ranging journey through film and pop history.

Along the way, Goodman measures the transformative impact of the mid-’60s landmarks “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Don’t Look Back” and how they inspired an almost unbelievably broad genre of films made by increasingly ambitious musicians and filmmakers across the past seven decades.

Fifty rock films are spotlighted in the book.

While concert documentaries and biopics are among the fab 50, the list includes “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Almost Famous,” “Rock and Roll High School,” “High Fidelity,” “Purple Rain,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “8 Mile” and “American Graffiti,” which starred Duncan-born Ron Howard.

“A Hard Day’s Night,” a 1964 Beatles flick, is the first film the book tackles. “Don’t Look Back” is the second. “Don’t Look Back” is a 1967 film that provided a peek inside a Bob Dylan tour.

Dylan isn’t “only” inside the “Rock on Film” book. He’s on the cover. The cover image shows Dylan and filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker during the 1966 shooting of the tour documentary “Eat the Document.”

Tulsa is home to the freshly opened Bob Dylan Center. Many Dylan-related movies were among the 50 explored by the book:

“I’m Not There.” The 2007 film features six actors playing fictional characters “conjured out of Dylan’s work and phases.” Cate Blanchett was nominated for an Academy Award for bringing one of those characters to life.

“Inside Llewyn Davis.” Actor Ben Pike played Dylan in this 2013 film about fictional folk singer Llewyn Davis in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac played the title role.

“The Last Waltz.” The 1978 concert documentary is built around a farewell show from The Band. Dylan is among other music artists in the film. “The Last Waltz” was directed by Martin Scorsese, who shot “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Oklahoma last year.

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story.” Scorsese directed this 2019 film about a 1976 Dylan tour and he directed “No Direction Home,” a 2005 Dylan biography crafted for PBS.

In addition to the 50 movies that are featured attractions in the book, there are 50 others films recommended as possible “double feature” candidates. Among them: “The Wrecking Crew,” a 2008 documentary about a crack team of session musicians, and the 1972 concert documentary “The Concert for Bangladesh.” Tulsa’s Leon Russell was a member of the Wrecking Crew and he was among performers at the Concert for Bangladesh.

The book said perhaps no one appreciated the power of rock on film more than Russell, whose fame was secured with appearances in “The Concert for Bangladesh” and in the 1971 “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” Joe Cocker tour documentary.

“Russell was the enigmatic, unfailingly cool and totally in control producer, arranger and straw boss of the traveling hippie carnival that was Cocker’s oversized band and choir,” Goodman wrote. “Cocker may have been the star and the subject, but you couldn’t take your eyes off Russell.”

Goodman also noted that the Concert for Bangladesh marked the return of Dylan after years of seclusion and the public debut of ex-Beatle George Harrison “yet when the spotlight found Leon Russell, he stole the show.”

Busey worked and recorded with Russell before striking it big as an actor. Busey earned an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of a gone-too-soon music figure in “The Buddy Holly Story.”

The book lists “The Buddy Holly Story” and “La Bamba” as a joint entry because they are two of the best rock biopics and they are linked by a single tragedy — a 1959 plane crash that killed Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. Valens was on the plane only because he and Owasso musician Tommy Allsup flipped a coin for a seat on the small aircraft. Allsup “lost” the coin flip and lived until 2017.

Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain played Richardson in “The Buddy Holly Story.” Sartain and Busey were familiar to TV viewers in Tulsa because they teamed up with Jim Millaway (alias Sherman Oaks) for a late-night comedy show (“Mazeppa”) at the dawn of their careers. Russell named a son Teddy Jack after a Busey character, Teddy Jack Eddy, from the TV show.

But Busey in “The Buddy Holly Story” was the opposite of funny business. Goodman said Busey’s portrayal of Holly was more than convincing and was almost eerie.

“When the band is performing, it’s hard to believe that’s not Buddy Holly up on the screen,” Goodman said, adding that the film holds up better than it should have because “when the lights go up and the band kicks it off, they get it right.”

Asked about biopic films by Goodman, Crowe said the standard was hit early when “The Buddy Holly Story” arrived.

“Gary Busey, great casting, totally convincing, and the joy of Buddy Holly was present,” Crowe said. “I remember (Bruce) Springsteen immediately began opening his sets with ‘Rave On!’ It was like it got into the bloodstream of rock, and for good reason.”

Like Dylan, the Beatles, Presley and the Rolling Stones pop up all over the “Rock on Film” book. There’s a bit of Woody Guthrie and a couple of films were selected that starred actors from the cast of the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.”

In 1982, the same year “The Outsiders” was filmed, the movie “Ladies & Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains” was released. It stars Diane Lane (Cherry Valance in “The Outsiders”) as a member of an all-female punk band.

In 1992, Matt Dillon (greaser Dallas Winston in “The Outsiders”) was in the cast of “Singles,” which came along at the right time in history to capture the Seattle music scene.

Guthrie’s hometown is Okemah and Tulsa is home to the Woody Guthrie Center. There’s a Woody character in the previously mentioned film “I’m Not There” and David Carradine starred as Guthrie in the 1976 film “Bound for Glory.” Goodman wrote the real star is cinematographer Haskell Wexler and called it “one of the best-looking American movies ever.”

Guthrie’s son, Arlo, wrote and performed a song that inspired the 1969 film “Alice’s Restaurant.” He starred in the film, which includes scenes of him visiting his seriously ill father in the hospital. It’s one of the 50 films deemed worthy of inclusion in a book that rocks.