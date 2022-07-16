George Harrison Said He Would’ve Been in Competition With Eric Clapton if He’d Stayed on the Road Throughout His Career

George Harrison and Eric Clapton had an interesting relationship. In the early 1970s, Clapton fell in love with George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd. She eventually left the former Beatle and married Clapton. However, this drama did nothing to the pair’s friendship.

While in The Beatles, George envied Clapton’s autonomy, but there was never any competition between them. There might have been if George toured more throughout his career, though.

George Harrison and Eric Clapton | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

George Harrison said there might’ve been competition between him and Eric Clapton had he toured more throughout his career

In 1991, George announced that he was going on a tour of Japan with Clapton. It was his first tour since his first solo tour of the U.S. in 1974. George had played various gigs over the years, but nothing like this. He didn’t like touring very much. He once said he’d rather jam with his friends at a remote Holiday Inn somewhere. However, touring with Clapton made him feel better about it.

George told the Chicago Tribune, “The only regret I have about not touring more is that it’s fun playing with a band, that’s all. After three or four nights of doing the concerts, my ego was satisfied.

“The adulation or the superstardom is something I could leave out quite happily. Playing in the band in a live situation, you really become a better musician. I’m torn because part of me doesn’t want to tour for months on end, which seems to be the only way people do it because of the expenses involved. I’m just toying with the best way to do it so I won’t overdo it.”

George also discussed whether there’d ever been competition between him and Clapton. He guessed there might’ve been if he toured more throughout his career.

“He’s kind of like a brother,” George said. “I think we’ve both had our own success so that I don’t ever feel competition with Eric. He’s a great guitar player and maybe I’d be in competition with him if I’d have stayed on the road all those years, but my life went a different way.

“So if I want some guitar playing in that style, I can get my friend Eric to play. If I played the exact same style of guitar as him then maybe we wouldn’t be as friendly.”