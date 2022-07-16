Categories
George Harrison Said He Would’ve Been in Competition With Eric Clapton if He’d Stayed on the Road Throughout His Career

George Harrison and Eric Clapton had an interesting relationship. In the early 1970s, Clapton fell in love with George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd. She eventually left the former Beatle and married Clapton. However, this drama did nothing to the pair’s friendship.

While in The Beatles, George envied Clapton’s autonomy, but there was never any competition between them. There might have been if George toured more throughout his career, though.

