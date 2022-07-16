‘Hammered drunk’: Body cam footage shows Hazelwood police chief suspected of driving drunk

Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall visibly failed three sobriety tests during a traffic stop by an O’Fallon officer on May 28. He was not arrested.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Body cam footage shows an O’Fallon police officer administering a breath test to one person he probably never expected to stop for suspected drunk driving.

“Chief of Hazelwood, he is hammered drunk right now,” the O’Fallon officer said in the footage.

Hazelwood police Chief Gregg Hall was pulled over on May 28 for weaving on the road.

She says members of law enforcement are rarely prosecuted for alleged crimes committed on the job. This case is different and there’s video.

“I think the calls for transparency in recent years, some of that from Black Lives Matter, some from others calling for transparency and accountability, particularly from police and the criminal justice system have called for those vehicle cameras, those officer body cams,” she said.

In the body camera footage, the officer asked him to recite the alphabet first, before using a breathalyzer, to which Hall’s lawyer Travis Noble contests.

“In Missouri, you have to have a 15 minute observation period and you have to have an inspection of the mouth before that begins, and this is a portable breath test, which is different from an evidentiary breath test. Portable breath tests, they’re generally not as reliable,” Noble said.

The sergeant from the O’Fallon Police Department arrived shortly after the breath test.

“He’s over two,” the officer said to the sergeant, referring to the result of the breathalyzer.

“Balanced tests that police officers are trained to give, they’re also taught that there are certain people that aren’t candidates for the test,” Noble said.

In the footage, Hall told the officer during the field test that he had bad ankles. The officer asked how old he was, to which Hall responded, “66.”

“Anybody who is 65 years of age or older, fifty pounds or more overweight or a person suffering from ankle, knee, hips, back or inner ear problems are not a candidate for those tests,” Noble said.

When asked if an arrest was made, Noble answered, “My understanding there was no arrest. Supervisors were contacted and then ultimately the chief of O’Fallon arrived on scene and then gave Chief Hall a ride home.”

“This was ultimately a decision that this Chief of Police made that put members of the public at risk,” said 5 On your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion. “So in that case I think he has to be held to the same or higher standards as anyone else would be.”

In the video, when then-O’Fallon police Chief John Neske arrived, he’s seen hugging Hall before talking to one of the officers privately. He walked over to the responding officer and said, “He and I are going to have a long talk on the way home.”

“There’s not evidence that he was intoxicated in this case. There were field sobriety tests that weren’t done correctly, to put somebody who shouldn’t be taking them. You have a preliminary breath test that wasn’t done correctly and there is no blood test or evidentiary breath test to indicate that he was over the legal limit and he was driving while impaired,” Noble said.

“Without those videos, the other Chief comes and picks him up and no one’s none the wiser,” Manion added.

The City of Hazelwood responded to our requests saying this was a personnel matter and there would be no public comment at this time.

Hall told the officer he was nine months away from retirement.