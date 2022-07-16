‘He didn’t like me’ Fern Britton reflects on relationship with ‘difficult’ TV co-star

Fern Britton opened up on her TV career and now enjoying life as a best-selling author during an appearance on the podcast Postcards from Midlife with Trish and Lorraine. However, as Fern was pressed on her illustrious career in television, she shared a shocking story with one of her former “difficult” TV co-stars who “didn’t like” the former This Morning host.

Fern was asked by Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin what it was like to work in what was a male-dominated industry.

They remarked: “It’s fascinating to hear some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes on because it’s all so glossy and smooth when you watch it on screen but there’s all this stuff going on in the background.

“You worked with some of the biggest male names in TV like Phillip Schofield, Bradley Walsh, Matthew Kelly, Frank Bough, Des Lynam even Ronnie Corbett.

“But that probably presents its own challenges when you’re working with huge personalities.”

