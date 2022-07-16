Holly Willoughby reveals intimate details of wedding outfit in candid update

Holly Willoughby, 41, has looked back on the secret details of her wedding day, which took place in the incredible settings of Amberley Castle in Sussex. The This Morning presenter married TV producer Dan Baldwin in 2007 after meeting him while working together on kids show Ministry of Mayhem.

Now, Holly has shared a detail about her spectacular outfit with the readers of her lifestyle brand’s website, Wylde Moon.

For her special day, Holly chose to wear an “original bunny girl corset” that her dressmaker altered specifically for the occasion.

She wrote: “It’s obviously very important to get your underwear right under your wedding dress, and even more so with a backless dress.

“My amazing dressmaker had a vintage pattern for a bunny girl outfit. She adapted a 1960’s original bunny girl corset by cutting the back so low, it didn’t show.