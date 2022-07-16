Hopkins County Genealogical Society Lock-In Begins At Noon July 16 – Ksst Radio

Hopkins County Genealogical Society Lock-In begins at noon and continues until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the genealogy library, located at 611 North Davis Street in Sulphur Springs.

A donation of $15 per person is asked; a complementary light supper will be provided. Copies will be only 10-cents per page all day. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the lock-in.

“Pay at the door. We have a lot of resources and great volunteers to help you,” said Rhonda Beckhold.

For information, call 903-885-8523 or stop by the Genealogy Library.