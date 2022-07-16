Houseplant swap promotes wellness, inclusivity & supports the environment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Calling all houseplant enthusiasts. The Nicholas Conservatory invited the public to enjoy a casual afternoon of socializing and trading with other houseplant fanatics.

People were encouraged to bring a few cuttings or potted plants from their home to swap.

Organizers say swapping house plants promotes inclusivity, encourages wellness and opens up opportunity for new traditions.

“It’s great because it’s free because it’s outside. Every year it’s too fun to watch as people go by with their wedding pictures and quinceneira pictures just enjoying the gardens or what are you doing, oh we’ll come back next year. it’s fun to be out here when so many people are seeing it,” said Lyndi Toohill, manager of education and programs.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.